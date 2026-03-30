Retired Army Brigadier killed in Dehradun road rage crossfire; manhunt on to trace accused

DEHRADUN: A retired Army Brigadier was killed on Monday morning after being caught in the crossfire of a violent road rage incident in Dehradun.

The incident occurred around 6.50 am in the Rajpur police station area, near the Malsi zone on the busy Mussoorie Road. What began as a trivial dispute over overtaking between the occupants of a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio quickly spiralled into a fatal confrontation.

According to preliminary police reports, the occupants of the Scorpio began chasing the Fortuner, intent on forcing it to stop. In a reckless bid to immobilise the vehicle, the attackers opened fire at the Fortuner’s tyres.

The stray gunfire struck Brigadier (Retd) Mukesh Joshi, who was out for his routine morning walk along the roadside. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the Fortuner, struck by gunfire and losing control, rammed into a tree near the Government Primary School in Johdi village. Not content with shooting at the vehicle, the assailants in the Scorpio reportedly assaulted the occupants of the Fortuner and caused further damage to the car before fleeing the scene. Two occupants of the Fortuner sustained injuries in the subsequent attack and have been hospitalised for treatment.