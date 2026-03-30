TNIE impact: India signs green ammonia manufacturing agreement amid energy crisis

India has signed agreements with green ammonia producers and fertilizer consumers for the world's largest tender at the most affordable rates.

This development comes eight months after the auction of prices and no formal signing of the agreements, an issue that was highlighted by The New Indian Express two weeks ago.

The event was attended by key figures, including Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Fertilizers (MoF) and Health J P Nadda, and Union Minister of State for Power and MNRE Y S Naik. Santosh Sarangi, Secretary of MNRE, and Rajat Mishra, Secretary of MoF, were also present.

Ministers described the occasion as a "game changer and a significant event for Atmanirbhar Bharat." Green ammonia is essential for producing agricultural fertilizers especially Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), which are crucial for maintaining food security, especially in a volatile world. Green ammonia is produced using green hydrogen derived from water, which reacts with nitrogen from the atmosphere.

The ongoing war between the US-Israel, and Iran is threatening the supply of conventional (grey) ammonia, posing a risk to India's food production. India imports over 70% of its more than 30 million mt of grey ammonia, primarily sourced from fossil fuels in countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.