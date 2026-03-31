AAP MP Raghav Chadha calls for law to make paternity leave legal right in India

CHANDIGARH: Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, has demanded a law to make paid paternity leave a legal right in India, emphasising the need for shared caregiving responsibilities.

He once again drew attention to the issue during the ongoing Parliament session by raising a key social concern.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he argued that fathers should not have to choose between their jobs and family, calling it a necessary reform to support both mother and child during childbirth.

“I demanded in Parliament that paternity leave should be a legal right in India. When a child is born, both parents are congratulated. But caregiving responsibility falls on one, the mother. A father should not have to choose between caregiving for his newborn and keeping his job,” he said.

Emphasising the need for a more balanced approach, he added that caregiving responsibilities after childbirth should not fall solely on mothers and stressed that the presence of a husband is crucial for a woman immediately after childbirth, not only for emotional support but also for shared caregiving.