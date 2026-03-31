Apni Party chief Bukhari accuses former J&K CM Mehbooba of undermining interests of Srinagar

SRINAGAR: With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raising opposition against a new flyover connecting Sangarmal with Rajbagh in Srinagar, Apni Party chairman and former minister Altaf Bukhari launched a blistering attack on PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of repeatedly undermining the interests of Srinagar and its residents.

He also claimed that people of Srinagar would neither forget nor forgive the harm done to them.

Bukhari, an influential businessman and former PDP leader, welcomed the Omar Abdullah-led government's decision to approve the flyover.

The Omar cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved a flyover connecting Rajbagh to Sangarmal in Srinagar as a long-term solution to the city’s mounting traffic woes.

The proposed 1.75-kilometre-long flyover will be constructed from Sangarmal in Maulana Azad Road in the city to Rajbagh area in uptown Srinagar.

“This was a long-awaited and much-needed decision. Once completed, the flyover will certainly help reduce the growing traffic congestion in the area,” said Bukhari, who was expelled by Mehbooba from PDP for anti-party activities after the fall of the then PDP-BJP government in June 2018.

The Apni Party chairman accused Mehbooba of exhibiting “Nadirshahi” behaviour during her tenure as chief minister of the erstwhile J&K state.

“This vital project was mishandled and Mehbooba altered the very nature of the project. Ignoring expert advice and reasonable voices, she changed the plan and converted the proposed motorable bridge into a footbridge, even though it had originally been designed and its foundation laid as a bridge meant for vehicles,” he said.

Bukhari said during her time in power, she caused hardship for people in Srinagar by shifting the Batamaloo General Bus Stand to Parimpora in Srinagar.