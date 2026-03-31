Apni Party chief Bukhari accuses former J&K CM Mehbooba of undermining interests of Srinagar

SRINAGAR: With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raising opposition against a new flyover connecting Sangarmal with Rajbagh in Srinagar, Apni Party chairman and former minister Altaf Bukhari launched a blistering attack on PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of repeatedly undermining the interests of Srinagar and its residents.
He also claimed that people of Srinagar would neither forget nor forgive the harm done to them.
Bukhari, an influential businessman and former PDP leader, welcomed the Omar Abdullah-led government's decision to approve the flyover.
The Omar cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved a flyover connecting Rajbagh to Sangarmal in Srinagar as a long-term solution to the city’s mounting traffic woes.
The proposed 1.75-kilometre-long flyover will be constructed from Sangarmal in Maulana Azad Road in the city to Rajbagh area in uptown Srinagar.
“This was a long-awaited and much-needed decision. Once completed, the flyover will certainly help reduce the growing traffic congestion in the area,” said Bukhari, who was expelled by Mehbooba from PDP for anti-party activities after the fall of the then PDP-BJP government in June 2018.
The Apni Party chairman accused Mehbooba of exhibiting “Nadirshahi” behaviour during her tenure as chief minister of the erstwhile J&K state.
“This vital project was mishandled and Mehbooba altered the very nature of the project. Ignoring expert advice and reasonable voices, she changed the plan and converted the proposed motorable bridge into a footbridge, even though it had originally been designed and its foundation laid as a bridge meant for vehicles,” he said.
Bukhari said during her time in power, she caused hardship for people in Srinagar by shifting the Batamaloo General Bus Stand to Parimpora in Srinagar.
“This decision proved to be foolish and deeply damaging,” he said. “Batamaloo, which was once a thriving economic hub, suffered greatly, and thousands of traders, transporters, and local residents were pushed into serious financial distress.”
The Apni Party president said the ban on stone mining in Athwajan and Pantha Chowk areas on the outskirts of Srinagar by the Mehbooba government deprived hundreds of labour-class families of their livelihoods. “This decision brought misery and economic hardship to a large section of the population.”
He said these are only a few examples that show poor judgment and disregard for public welfare during Mehbooba’s government.
“I want to tell Mehbooba directly that the damage she caused to Srinagar during her tenure is unforgettable,” Bukhari said, adding, “I understand that some unelected representatives in your party at that time further influenced you to intensify anti-city sentiments that you already harboured”.
“The fact remains that you (Mehbooba) personally left no stone unturned to undermine the interests of Srinagar and its people,” Bukhari said.
“Now, mark my words: the people of Srinagar will neither forget nor forgive the harm you caused them, and history will ultimately judge the consequences of the damage that was done,” he added.
The PDP has opposed the flyover connecting Sangarmal with the Rajbagh area in Srinagar.
Environmentalists, including Faiz Bakshi, have also opposed the flyover, terming the project a potential “disaster” for the city, underscoring concerns about its ecological and urban impact.