Centre reshuffles several senior IAS officers in one go

NEW DELHI: In a key senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Bihar cadre-IAS officer Chanchal Kumar, among other IAS officers as Secretaries, additional secretaries and DGs to different departments with immediate effect.

Chanchal Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has now been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He is currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). Kumar will replace the incumbent secretary of I&B Sanjay Jaju, whose new assignment will be in the same capacity in the DoNER Ministry.

Earlier in Bihar's posting, Kumar had served as the principal secretary in CM Nitish Kumar’s office, besides holding other key posts in Bihar.

Another Bihar cadre IAS officer of the 2001 batch, Sridhar Chiruvolu, working as joint secretary in the PMO, has now been made additional secretary in the same office.

Diwakar Nath Mishra, additional secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, will be an additional secretary in the Ministry of Power. The centre also transferred Vir Vikram Yadav IAS, currently working as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate changes and posted him as Director General, Directorates General of Civil Aviation.

He will replace Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, current director general (DG), Directorates General of Civil Aviation, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation as additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.