'Classic case of political opportunism': BJP calls out Congress on 'contradictory' alliance with ruling JMM

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing rift between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress ahead of the Assam polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the alliance, calling it a “classic case of double standards and political opportunism.”
Talking to the media persons at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said that the current political situation in Jharkhand reflects the inherent contradictions within the ruling combine.
Referring to the statements made by Congress in-charge K Raju and state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, who allegedly flagged concerns over law and order, women’s safety and the deteriorating education system, Shahdeo said, “If the situation is so bad, why is Congress still in power? Is holding on to positions the only objective?”
The BJP spokesperson also highlighted remarks attributed to K Raju, alleging that the Chief Minister’s mining department is under the influence of mining mafias. He further claimed that administrative functioning, including that of district officials, was being affected by such pressure.
Shahdeo said that despite these allegations, Congress has not taken any visible action or protest against the issue.
“Raju’s remarks also suggested that land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, is being obstructed due to mafia pressure, and that senior administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, are functioning under such influence,” said Shahdeo. Despite such serious allegations against the Chief Minister, Congress is not protesting against these mafias; instead, action is being taken against their own leaders who raise these issues,” Shahdeo claimed, he added.
Targeting the JMM, the BJP spokesperson further said that some JMM leaders have described Congress as a “poisonous snake,” questioning why the party continues to remain in alliance with it. “This partnership is driven purely by self-interest and the desire to remain in power,” he alleged.
Notably, JMM Central Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, while talking to a local news portal, had made a scathing attack labeling the Congress a “poisonous snake” and the Bharatiya Janata Party a “chameleon.” This statement has stirred up a significant uproar within political circles.
However, the Congress party has distanced itself from these remarks and State Congress leaders dismissed the statement, terming it the spokesperson's personal opinion and refused to attach undue significance to it.
Shahdeo urged the people of Jharkhand to “see through the hypocrisy” of the ruling alliance, claiming that such “opportunistic politics” is undermining governance and harming public interest in the state.
His remarks come amid a deepening war of words between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Indian National Congress over electoral strategies and governance issues, even as both parties continue to share power in Jharkhand.