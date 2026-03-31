'Classic case of political opportunism': BJP calls out Congress on 'contradictory' alliance with ruling JMM

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing rift between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress ahead of the Assam polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the alliance, calling it a “classic case of double standards and political opportunism.”

Talking to the media persons at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said that the current political situation in Jharkhand reflects the inherent contradictions within the ruling combine.

Referring to the statements made by Congress in-charge K Raju and state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, who allegedly flagged concerns over law and order, women’s safety and the deteriorating education system, Shahdeo said, “If the situation is so bad, why is Congress still in power? Is holding on to positions the only objective?”

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted remarks attributed to K Raju, alleging that the Chief Minister’s mining department is under the influence of mining mafias. He further claimed that administrative functioning, including that of district officials, was being affected by such pressure.

Shahdeo said that despite these allegations, Congress has not taken any visible action or protest against the issue.

“Raju’s remarks also suggested that land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, is being obstructed due to mafia pressure, and that senior administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, are functioning under such influence,” said Shahdeo. Despite such serious allegations against the Chief Minister, Congress is not protesting against these mafias; instead, action is being taken against their own leaders who raise these issues,” Shahdeo claimed, he added.