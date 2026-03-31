CM Mann flags off 508 ERVs, promises six-minute police response in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab will now deliver police assistance within just six minutes, on par with developed countries such as the United States and European nations, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be introduced to enhance the efficiency of Punjab Police as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur to significantly strengthen on-ground policing across the state.
The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and deployed across all 28 police districts under Dial-112, are set to ensure an immediate response to distress calls.
Backed by a Rs 327.70 crore investment in police vehicles over four years, Mann highlighted that modernisation of the force has not only strengthened law and order but also tightened the grip on drug traffickers, while improved security continues to boost investor confidence, reflected in major investments like Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in Punjab.
Addressing a gathering in Sangrur, CM Mann gave a strong call to the people, stating, “Social boycott of those involved in the heinous crime of drug trade is necessary as a final blow to eradicate this menace completely from Punjab.”
He asserted that those who have ruined generations deserve no leniency, such elements must be taught a lesson, and social boycott will act as a catalyst in freeing Punjab from drugs.
“For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to SHOs at the ground level instead of only senior officers,” he said.
Mann said, “Punjab Government has launched the country’s first dedicated Sadak Surakhiya Force to ensure safety on highways and save precious lives. With 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, the force has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 per cent since its launch.”
He further noted, “Deployed across 4,200 km of accident-prone highways, the force not only patrols but also acts as a deterrent against violations, a step even appreciated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.”
Detailing police modernisation, Mann said, “Today, 508 new Bolero vehicles are being flagged off under the Emergency Response Vehicles initiative and dedicated to public service under Dial-112. These vehicles will be deployed across all 28 police districts, ensuring prompt assistance to citizens.”
He further stated, “With these additions, the Dial-112 fleet has increased to 764 vehicles, all equipped with advanced technologies including GPS trackers, dash cameras, and mobile data systems. Daily, 15,000 calls are received on Dial-112, out of which around 1,500 are dispatched, and response time has been reduced from 30–45 minutes to just 13–14 minutes.”
“While previous governments allocated minimal funds for police welfare, the current government has invested Rs 327.69 crore in just four years, purchasing 2,904 vehicles since 2022. Today, every police station in Punjab has at least one new vehicle,” he said.
On strengthening specialised units, he said that 22 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles have been procured for ANTF, along with electric scooters to enhance mobility and women’s safety, and further announced that Rs 11.45 crore has been allocated for additional vehicle procurement in 2026–27.
Highlighting future reforms, he said, “The government will soon introduce Artificial Intelligence to enhance the efficiency of Punjab Police, making it a front-ranking force in the country and strengthening law and order through scientific methods.”