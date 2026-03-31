CM Mann flags off 508 ERVs, promises six-minute police response in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab will now deliver police assistance within just six minutes, on par with developed countries such as the United States and European nations, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be introduced to enhance the efficiency of Punjab Police as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur to significantly strengthen on-ground policing across the state.

The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and deployed across all 28 police districts under Dial-112, are set to ensure an immediate response to distress calls.

Backed by a Rs 327.70 crore investment in police vehicles over four years, Mann highlighted that modernisation of the force has not only strengthened law and order but also tightened the grip on drug traffickers, while improved security continues to boost investor confidence, reflected in major investments like Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering in Sangrur, CM Mann gave a strong call to the people, stating, “Social boycott of those involved in the heinous crime of drug trade is necessary as a final blow to eradicate this menace completely from Punjab.”

He asserted that those who have ruined generations deserve no leniency, such elements must be taught a lesson, and social boycott will act as a catalyst in freeing Punjab from drugs.

“For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to SHOs at the ground level instead of only senior officers,” he said.