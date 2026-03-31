Draft rules empower I&B ministry to censor user-generated news content

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has proposed to make sweeping changes to the digital media oversight framework to monitor and regulate user-generated news and current affairs content on social media.

The proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 give the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statutory powers to order removal of news-related content from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and other influential social media platforms.

Currently, the digital media oversight framework applies to publishers of news content and curated content platforms. The amendments would extend it to individual users, professional content creators, and social media influencers with millions of followers.

According to the government, the move is to strengthen social media platforms’ accountability and stop malicious content from going viral.

Under the proposed rules, all social media platforms must comply with government advisories and directions, including orders to remove content deemed harmful or misleading. Non-compliance may cost safe harbour protection (legal provisions that shield platforms from liability for content posted by users).