Eight women killed at temple stampede in Bihar's Nalanda; PM expresses condolences

A tragic stampede at Shitala Mata temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday left at least eight woman dead and more than a dozen injured, PTI reported.

Tuesdays typically see heavy footfall at the temple, but the turnout was significantly higher as it marked the final Tuesday of the Chaitra month.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

According to eyewitness accounts, chaos erupted within the temple, leading to panic among the devotees. In the ensuing rush to exit, several women were caught in the crush and fatally injured.

At least 12 others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The exact cause of the stampede is not known.