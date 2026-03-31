Himachal govt rolls back entry tax hike after protests

CHANDIGARH: Following widespread protests, the Himachal Pradesh government has reversed its decision to increase entry tax on certain vehicles. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the state assembly in Shimla that the proposed hike for five-seater and 6-to-12-seater vehicles has been withdrawn, just hours before it was set to take effect at midnight.

As per the revised decision, the earlier rates will remain in place: Rs 70 for five-seater vehicles and Rs 110 for vehicles with 6 to 12 seats. The government had initially planned to raise these to Rs 170 and Rs 130 respectively.

Despite the rollback, protestors have decided to continue their agitation until an official notification is issued. Paramjit Singh Pamma, a leader of the Sangharsh Morcha, stated that the dharna would persist until formal confirmation is received. He also emphasized that their demand is not just a partial rollback, but either a complete exemption for Punjab’s border areas or a reciprocal tax by Punjab on Himachal vehicles.