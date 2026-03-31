Hindu man performs 'mayra' for Muslim sister's wedding in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In a heartwarming gesture transcending religious boundaries, a Hindu man fulfilled his familial duty by performing the traditional ‘Bhat’ ceremony for his Muslim sister. His noble act is being regarded as a powerful message of unity and brotherhood.

The ‘Bhat’ ceremony, also known as ‘Mayra’ in Rajasthan, is mainly a Hindu customary ritual in which a maternal uncle presents gifts to his sister on the occasion of her children’s wedding.

In recent years, such ceremonies have often made headlines for their extravagant scale, with brothers gifting items worth lakhs or even crores. But this special instance stood out not for grandeur, but for its emotional and social significance.

Parasaram arrived at the residence of his foster sister, Shabana Bano's home in Harsolav village to perform the ‘Mayra’ ritual. Accompanied by friends and members of his community, he brought traditional offerings and gifts, including ₹7,100 in cash, clothes, and other items.