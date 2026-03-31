Hindu man performs 'mayra' for Muslim sister's wedding in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In a heartwarming gesture transcending religious boundaries, a Hindu man fulfilled his familial duty by performing the traditional ‘Bhat’ ceremony for his Muslim sister. His noble act is being regarded as a powerful message of unity and brotherhood.
The ‘Bhat’ ceremony, also known as ‘Mayra’ in Rajasthan, is mainly a Hindu customary ritual in which a maternal uncle presents gifts to his sister on the occasion of her children’s wedding.
In recent years, such ceremonies have often made headlines for their extravagant scale, with brothers gifting items worth lakhs or even crores. But this special instance stood out not for grandeur, but for its emotional and social significance.
Parasaram arrived at the residence of his foster sister, Shabana Bano's home in Harsolav village to perform the ‘Mayra’ ritual. Accompanied by friends and members of his community, he brought traditional offerings and gifts, including ₹7,100 in cash, clothes, and other items.
Speaking on the occasion, Parasaram’s younger brother, Sukhdev Nardhaniya, said he never felt he was visiting a family of a different religion. “For us, Shabana is our own sister, and this bond goes beyond religion,” he said.
Expressing her happiness, Shabana Bano said that her brother had always stood by her. “Religion never became a hurdle in our relationship. The love between a brother and sister is the greatest religion for us,” she said.
According to locals, Shabana Bano had tied a bond of siblinghood with Parasaram nearly 11 years ago, adopting him as her brother. Since then, the relationship has been nurtured with mutual respect and affection, culminating in this emotional moment during her wedding.
At a time when social and religious divisions often dominate public discourse, this gesture from Nagaur has drawn widespread appreciation, reinforcing the enduring spirit of communal harmony in Rajasthan.