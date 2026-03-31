IAF to plug high-altitude surveillance gaps with Rs 1,950 crore mountain radar deal

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs 1,950 crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for two indigenous mountain radars to plug critical air surveillance gaps along high-altitude frontiers.

Designed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and to be manufactured by BEL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. The deal covers fixed, medium-power systems with associated equipment and forward deployment infrastructure.

It is learnt, the radars will be deployed at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and Pfütsero in Nagaland, targeting vulnerable stretches along India’s northern and northeastern borders.

“The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country’s air defence and strengthen national security. The procurement will also reduce dependency on foreign equipment,” the government statement said.

Sources said the radars address a long-standing gap in India’s mountainous terrain. “In the high-altitude sector, ridgelines and deep valleys create radar shadow zones exploitable by low-flying fighters, drones and cruise missiles. These fixed, forward-deployed radars are meant to plug these gaps by detecting small radar cross-section targets that evade existing coverage.”