IAF to plug high-altitude surveillance gaps with Rs 1,950 crore mountain radars

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs 1,950 crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for two indigenous mountain radars to plug critical air surveillance gaps along high-altitude frontiers.

Designed by DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment and to be manufactured by BEL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the deal includes associated equipment and forward deployment infrastructure.

“The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country’s air defence and strengthen national security. The procurement will also reduce dependency on foreign equipment,” the government statement said.

Sources said the radars address a long-standing gap in India’s mountainous terrain. “Along the northern borders, ridgelines and deep valleys create radar shadow zones exploitable by low-flying aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. These are mobile, forward-deployable sensors designed to detect small radar cross-section targets that slip beneath existing coverage,” a source said.

In air defence, radars are part of a wider sensor network alongside airborne early warning systems, aerostats and space-based inputs, feeding into command and control systems for real-time response.