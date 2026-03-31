IMD forecasts cooler days, warmer nights this summer with increased rainfall expected in April

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its seasonal forecast, predicting cooler days but warmer nights across major parts of the country during the upcoming summer months, except for most areas in the east and northeast.

According to the IMD, summer temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal, with warmer nights anticipated in many regions except for parts of Maharashtra and Telangana from April to June.

During this period, heatwave conditions are likely to develop in some areas of east, central, and northwest India, as well as the southeast peninsula. Additionally, there is a higher likelihood that El Niño will influence the second half of the monsoon season, potentially weakening monsoon rainfall.

The IMD forecasts a wetter April for most of the country, particularly in the northwest.

During April 2026, the department predicts that monthly maximum temperatures will be normal to below normal in many areas. However, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected in parts of east and northeast India, as well as some regions in northwest India and the southern peninsula.