Jaipur Diary | Dilawar’s ‘cow slaughter’ remark sparks buzz

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who is no stranger to controversies, is back in the headlines with yet another provocative statement. Speaking at the unveiling of a Swami Vivekananda statue in Bundi, Dilawar said that those who slaughter and consume cows “share the stage with us,” while those who claim devotion to Lord Ram and the Mother Ganga “stay away”, branding such people as “hypocrites”. While he did not name anyone, the remark has triggered intense speculation over his intended target. Political chatter is up again, as Dilawar’s comment adds to his long list of headline-grabbing statements.

Ex-health minister visits pvt lab after hosp run

Rajasthan’s healthcare system is facing fresh questions after former Health Minister Raghu Sharma reportedly had to get an MRI done at a private lab after visiting the state’s largest government hospital, SMS, in Jaipur. Sharma had arrived for a routine check-up under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) but was allegedly shuffled between multiple blocks for the scan. Frustrated by the runaround, he opted to step out and pay for the MRI at a private facility. The irony is hard to miss—RGHS was launched during the Congress regime. Now, under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s government, the incident has sparked fresh political buzz.