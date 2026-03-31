Jharkhand: Several detained in Hazaribag rape-murder case, police say close to breakthrough

HAZARIBAG: Nearly half a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said investigators have obtained crucial leads and are close to solving the case.

"We have certain leads and detained several persons for interrogation. We are close to solving the case," he told PTI.

A senior police officer associated with the investigation said all suspects are being questioned based on available evidence, and arrests are expected soon.

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the state administration and the DGP.