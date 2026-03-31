Minor dip in domestic travel across India in February: AAI

NEW DELHI: Domestic travel across the country has witnessed a minor dip in February 2026 as compared to February 2025, reveals traffic data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

With international traffic gaining a slight momentum, the overall passenger growth across India has crossed 3.5 crore, up by 0.5% during the compared period.

The Air Traffic Report for 2026 shows that 3,50,84,972 people have taken to the skies in February this year versus 3,49,11,116 in February 2025. Of this, the domestic travellers stood at 28, 84,91,266 marking a dip of 0.1% during the comparison period.

International passengers stood at 65,93,706 in Feburary, an increase of 3% over the passengers who flew abroad during the same month last year.

Among the major airports, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport continues to record a substantial international passenger growth with 5,92,937 flyers in February 2026, an increase of 19.1% over the same month last year.

Delhi airport is the only one among major airports to have a negative international growth (0.1%) in the comparison period while Mumbai had a 3% growth, Hyderabad 14.2% and Chennai recorded 0.4% .