More women than men in India face abdominal obesity, says study

NEW DELHI: Five to six out of every ten Indian women aged 30 to 49 have abdominal obesity, a condition linked to ageing, urban living, higher income, and non-vegetarian diets, according to study.

Published in Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, the study highlights that more women than men in India are reporting larger waistlines. It warns that India is showing visible signs of a deeper, largely hidden metabolic emergency. Alarmingly, this trend is increasingly observed among teenagers and young adults, especially girls, reflecting early undernutrition followed by rapid lifestyle transitions.

The study stresses the urgent need to measure abdominal obesity, as it is associated with several end-organ diseases, including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney dysfunction, metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), type 2 diabetes (T2D), and certain cancers such as breast cancer.