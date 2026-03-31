NDA will come to power in all five States, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (Athawale) President Ramdas Athawale has exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections in all five States.

"We have decided that we are contesting elections on 4 seats in Assam and we are considering contesting on 3 seats in Tamil Nadu, nominations are just starting there, and in Keralam we are contesting on 1 seat, on the remaining seats we will support NDA-BJP, and we are fully confident that an NDA government under BJP's leadership can come to power in 5 states," he stated to ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Athawale welcomed the government's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying that the decision will bring "relief" to the people.

"The excise duty reduction will provide relief to the people. This decision is welcome. Prime Minister Modi's government works for the development of all and is concerned about all sections of society," Athawale told ANI.