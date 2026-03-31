Nine women killed at temple stampede in Bihar's Nalanda; PM expresses condolences

PATNA: The death toll in the stampede at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday rose to nine as one of the injured succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.

The incident took place when a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers at the temple. At least 12 others sustained injuries and were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Tuesdays typically see heavy footfall at the temple, but the turnout was significantly higher as it marked the final Tuesday of the Chaitra month.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

According to eyewitness accounts, chaos erupted within the temple, leading to panic among the devotees. In the ensuing rush to exit, several women were caught in the crush and fatally injured.

While the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appeared that possible lapses in crowd control and inadequate security arrangements led to the tragedy.