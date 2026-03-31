Nine women killed at temple stampede in Bihar's Nalanda; SHO suspended

PATNA: The death toll in the stampede at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday rose to nine as one of the injured succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.
At least 12 others sustained injuries and were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.
The incident took place due to heavy rush of devotees at the Sheetla Mata temple, under the jurisdiction of Deep Nagar police station, on Tuesday morning, an officer said.
Tuesdays typically see heavy footfall at the temple, but the turnout was significantly higher as it marked the final Tuesday of the Chaitra month.
Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."
According to eyewitness accounts, chaos erupted within the temple, leading to panic among the devotees. In the ensuing rush to exit, several women were caught in the crush and fatally injured.
While the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appeared that possible lapses in crowd control and inadequate security arrangements led to the tragedy.
Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
Shubham Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Nalanda, told media persons that the incident might have occurred due to heavy rush in the temple.
"Eight devotees died, and eight were injured in the incident," he said.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Deep Nagar police station was suspended with immediate effect for the dereliction of duty.
"An inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact cause of the incident. Officials concerned are scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras installed at the temple. Forensic experts have also been engaged to assist investigators," said a statement issued by the district police.
'Deeply painful'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the stampede and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
"The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful.I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said in a message.
He announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the death of devotees and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund as financial assistance. The state disaster department also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.
Expressing condolences over the stampede, President Droupadi Murmu said the incident was "extremely heartbreaking".
"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of all those who have been injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the government of alleged "administrative mismanagement" for the incident.
He said, "The incident caused by administrative mismanagement, resulting in the deaths of devotees, is deeply saddening. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families."
"I urge the state government and the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased, and conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident," Yadav said.