No govt-operated air quality monitoring station in about 40 per cent of India's districts: Study

NEW DELHI: Around 40 per cent of India's districts have no government-operated air quality monitoring station, leaving millions without reliable, real-time information on the air they breathe, a study released on Tuesday said.

The analysis, 'Air Quality Data Accessibility in India: Distribution, Gaps, and Network Correlations', was released by Airvoice, a global company which develops solutions for monitoring and managing air quality.

To carry out the study, the authors of the report analysed the spread and performance of India's three main monitoring systems: the manual National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP), the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (CAAQM) network, and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) using official datasets up to 2025.

The analysis found that while urban hubs, such as, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, have dense monitoring coverage, many medium-sized cities and large districts with populations in the millions have only one or two stations or none at all.

Several highly populated districts -- including from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh -- remain either poorly monitored or completely outside the real-time monitoring network.