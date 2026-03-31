Over 23,000 kms of railway track upgraded to support train speed over 130 kmph, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India's railway network is undergoing a major transformation, with faster train operations of both passengers and freight trains emerging as a central element of its modernisation efforts.
In a recent statement in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted significant progress in upgrading track infrastructure to support higher speeds across the country. According to official data presented by the minister, 23,713 kilometres of railway track had been upgraded as of February 2026 to accommodate train speeds of 130 km/h and above.
This represents an important milestone in improving the efficiency and competitiveness of rail transport, particularly along key routes where reduced journey times are a crucial priority.
The minister added that more than 62,036 kilometres of track are currently being used for train operations at speeds ranging between 110 and 130 km/h. This reflects sustained investment in track renewal, advanced signalling systems, and enhanced safety measures, ensuring that increased speeds do not come at the expense of passenger security, the minister said.
The drive towards faster trains forms part of a broader strategy to modernise Indian Railways, strengthen connectivity, and deliver a more comfortable and reliable travel experience, the minister said. It also aims to position rail transport as a more attractive alternative to road and air travel, particularly for medium-distance journeys where efficiency and convenience are key considerations.
Furthermore, Indian Railways has upgraded 19,923 kilometres of track to support maximum speeds of up to 110 km/h. Overall, official data indicated that a total of 105,672 kilometres of railway track have been upgraded since 2014 to facilitate higher-speed operations, significantly reducing travel times across the network.
Before 2014, only 5,036 kilometres of track were capable of supporting speeds of 130 km/h or more. This figure has now risen to 23,713 kilometres, marking an increase of 22.4 per cent.
The minister emphasised that safety remains the foremost priority for Indian Railways. Continuous efforts are being made to upgrade and modernise tracks, signalling systems, and rolling stock, to enhance safety, convenience, and passenger comfort.
Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Railways told TNIE that the ongoing strengthening and upgrading of railway infrastructure is being carried out with a particular focus on high-density and high-demand corridors. “As these improvements continue, passengers can expect a growing number of routes to support higher speeds in the years ahead. This progress underlines the government’s commitment to developing a faster, safer, and more efficient railway network, reinforcing its role as a key driver of economic growth and national connectivity”, a senior official said.