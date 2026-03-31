Over 23,000 kms of railway track upgraded to support train speed over 130 kmph, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India's railway network is undergoing a major transformation, with faster train operations of both passengers and freight trains emerging as a central element of its modernisation efforts.

In a recent statement in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted significant progress in upgrading track infrastructure to support higher speeds across the country. According to official data presented by the minister, 23,713 kilometres of railway track had been upgraded as of February 2026 to accommodate train speeds of 130 km/h and above.

This represents an important milestone in improving the efficiency and competitiveness of rail transport, particularly along key routes where reduced journey times are a crucial priority.

The minister added that more than 62,036 kilometres of track are currently being used for train operations at speeds ranging between 110 and 130 km/h. This reflects sustained investment in track renewal, advanced signalling systems, and enhanced safety measures, ensuring that increased speeds do not come at the expense of passenger security, the minister said.

The drive towards faster trains forms part of a broader strategy to modernise Indian Railways, strengthen connectivity, and deliver a more comfortable and reliable travel experience, the minister said. It also aims to position rail transport as a more attractive alternative to road and air travel, particularly for medium-distance journeys where efficiency and convenience are key considerations.