Punjab artiyas to go on strike from April 1; demand percent based commission for wheat procurement

CHANDIGARH: Just as wheat procurement season is starting in Punjab from Wednesday, April 1, commission agents (arhtiyas) across the state have announced a strike demanding restoration of percentage-based commission.

The move is likely to disrupt procurement operations and might cause hardship to both farmers and the state machinery.

Talking with TNIE, President of the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab Vijay Kalra said, that the union government had replaced the percentage-based commission which the commission agents were getting from 1997 on all crops.

"In 2018-19, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat per quintal was Rs 1,840. With 2.5% commission, we received Rs 46 as per Punjab Mandi Board Act (APMC). But in 2019-2020, our commission was freezed by the central government at Rs 46 per quintal for wheat and at Rs 45.88 per quintal for paddy. Till date we are getting the same commission, while in the neighboring Haryana, the state government is giving Rs 55 per quintal commission on wheat and paddy for last three years by paying for the difference," he stated.

"In October 2024, when we went on strike, CM Bhagwant Mann called us for meeting. 100 officers bearers of federation association attended the talks in which senior officials were present, where CM assured us that the difference of 2.5% commission paid by central government on present MSP will be paid by the state government. The difference was then Rs 14 per quintal and Rs 250 crore was to be allotted for that. But nothing happened. Then last year we again approached the government and the meeting was held and we were told due to floods nothing is possible," he claimed.

Kalra said, "On March 16, this year, commission agents held a strike at Makhu and decided that from April 1 we will go on indefinate strike till our demands are met."

He claimed that approximately 45,000 commission agents across the state are expected to participate in the strike.