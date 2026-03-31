Punjab artiyas to go on strike from April 1; demand percent based commission for wheat procurement

CHANDIGARH: Just as wheat procurement season is starting in Punjab from Wednesday, April 1, commission agents (arhtiyas) across the state have announced a strike demanding restoration of percentage-based commission.
The move is likely to disrupt procurement operations and might cause hardship to both farmers and the state machinery.
Talking with TNIE, President of the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab Vijay Kalra said, that the union government had replaced the percentage-based commission which the commission agents were getting from 1997 on all crops.
"In 2018-19, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat per quintal was Rs 1,840. With 2.5% commission, we received Rs 46 as per Punjab Mandi Board Act (APMC). But in 2019-2020, our commission was freezed by the central government at Rs 46 per quintal for wheat and at Rs 45.88 per quintal for paddy. Till date we are getting the same commission, while in the neighboring Haryana, the state government is giving Rs 55 per quintal commission on wheat and paddy for last three years by paying for the difference," he stated.
"In October 2024, when we went on strike, CM Bhagwant Mann called us for meeting. 100 officers bearers of federation association attended the talks in which senior officials were present, where CM assured us that the difference of 2.5% commission paid by central government on present MSP will be paid by the state government. The difference was then Rs 14 per quintal and Rs 250 crore was to be allotted for that. But nothing happened. Then last year we again approached the government and the meeting was held and we were told due to floods nothing is possible," he claimed.
Kalra said, "On March 16, this year, commission agents held a strike at Makhu and decided that from April 1 we will go on indefinate strike till our demands are met."
He claimed that approximately 45,000 commission agents across the state are expected to participate in the strike.
Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak sought special vigilance to be maintained especially in border districts, and directed the District Food Supply Controllers (DFSCs) to ensure that wheat from outside the state is not sold in the Mandis.
Reiterating the resolve of the State Government to ensure hassle free wheat procurement season beginning from April 1, he said that the DFSCs must personally visit the mandis and keep a strict eye to make sure any wrongdoing does not happens.
Reviewing the preparations with regard to the upcoming procurement season in a meeting with the DFSCs and senior officers of the department, Kataruchak further ordered the officers to ensure cleanliness, electricity and clean drinking water arrangements in every mandi.
He was apprised that the State has received the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) to the tune of Rs. 30973 Crore for the month of April. Besides, the state has received the target of procuring 122 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT). However, the department has made comprehensive preparations for procuring 132 LMT.
As part of the arrangements, 1897 procurement centres have been notified and proposals for further 266 temporary yards have been received from District Level Procurement Committees (DLPCs). The Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 2585 Per Quintal.
On the issue of gunny bales, he exhorted the DFSCs to entrust the responsibility to Inspectors of ensuring the availability of the same in the mandis.
On the issue of storage space, he divulged that the Chief Minister has taken up the matter with the Union Government at regular intervals to speed up the moving of previous seasons' produce from the State to make space for crops of upcoming seasons. Kataruchak further implored upon the officers to foolproof arrangements in respect of tarpaulins, wooden crates in the mandis.
He assured on the issue of Petrol, Diesel and LPG supply and said that the department is working in tandem with the oil marketing companies to maintain the supply of these items.