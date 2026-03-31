SIT recovers Ashok Kharat’s SIM cards during probe into exploitation of devotees

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered four mobile SIM cards from self-styled Godman and self –styled astrologer Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually exploiting over 150 women under the pretext of solving their personal and career problems.
The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT, headed Tejaswi Satpute, to probe the case. Kharat, who had claimed to be a retired Indian Navy Captain despite failing in the 10th grade, was interrogated for over five hours. During questioning, it was revealed that he used four separate SIM cards for distinct purposes.
“In the retrieved data from Ashok Kharat, it was revealed that one mobile SIM card number was specially and exclusively used for the VIPs, while another SIM card was for women devotees. The third mobile SIM was used for financial transactions, and the fourth was used for common devotees for communications. The data also revealed that many VIPs like politicians, businessmen, and bureaucrats, whose contact names were saved in a mobile by using a code name. We are trying to identify these saved contacts,” said a source familiar with the SIT probe.
The investigation further revealed that Kharat sexually exploited women while administering contraceptive pills mixed in sweets and drinks, claiming them to be “Prasad” or holy water. “SIT has been checking the doctors who were in touch with Ashok Kharat and whose advice was sought to avoid the pregnancy of the women devotees. The WhatsApp chat of the accused Kharat has also been checked and probed to find a clue,” the source added.
The probe also highlighted Kharat’s manipulative tactics. “Ashok Kharat used to tell the women devotees that you are so beautiful and hardworking, but your husband does not care about you. Your husband is not suitable for you, and you need a good life, so you asked them to go under the purification ceremony which was meant for exploiting them,” the investigation revealed.
Kharat allegedly charged Rs 5 lakh for outdoor visits, often requiring devotees to provide luxury SUVs or even new cars as gifts. During special occasions, he would select visits based on the amount paid and the vehicle offered. In one instance, he reportedly demanded a Rs 90 lakh car, which he later took possession of.
The probe also uncovered commercialised rituals, such as offering polished tamarind seeds to devotees for Rs 1 to 5 lakh per seed, depending on the client’s wealth, claiming they would avert misfortune. The SIT continues to examine Kharat’s communications and financial transactions as part of the ongoing investigation.