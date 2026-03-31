SIT recovers Ashok Kharat’s SIM cards during probe into exploitation of devotees

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered four mobile SIM cards from self-styled Godman and self –styled astrologer Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually exploiting over 150 women under the pretext of solving their personal and career problems.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT, headed Tejaswi Satpute, to probe the case. Kharat, who had claimed to be a retired Indian Navy Captain despite failing in the 10th grade, was interrogated for over five hours. During questioning, it was revealed that he used four separate SIM cards for distinct purposes.

“In the retrieved data from Ashok Kharat, it was revealed that one mobile SIM card number was specially and exclusively used for the VIPs, while another SIM card was for women devotees. The third mobile SIM was used for financial transactions, and the fourth was used for common devotees for communications. The data also revealed that many VIPs like politicians, businessmen, and bureaucrats, whose contact names were saved in a mobile by using a code name. We are trying to identify these saved contacts,” said a source familiar with the SIT probe.