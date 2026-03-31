Vir Vikram Yadav appointed new DGCA chief

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Vir Vikram Yadav has been appointed as the chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Yadav, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, succeeds incumbent Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who has now been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Yadav is an Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Kidwai, a 1996 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed DGCA chief in January last year.

Twenty-five civil servants have been appointed in various central government departments at the level of additional secretaries in Tuesday's rejig.

Senior IAS officer Puneet Kansal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation while Vishal Gagan will be Secretary, Central Information Commission (CIC), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Gyanendra D Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Sridhar Chiruvolu, Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has been appointed as Additional Secretary at the same place.