Centre bats for SVAMITVA to boost rural economy, property ownership

NEW DELHI: The rural property ownership scheme, SVAMITVA, has enhanced the creditworthiness of residential properties, facilitated formalisation of residential land, and improved the financial standing of gram panchayats, making a positive impact on the rural economy, according to a survey conducted by IIM, Ahmedabad.

The study found that villages included in the programme exhibited an increasing trend in registration of residential land parcels, but mutation of agricultural parcels has decreased, indicating a formalisation of residential land ownership and a reduction in informal land conversions.

Launched in April 2020, ‘Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas’ (SVAMITVA) received a allocation of `472 crore for five years to conduct drone-based aerial surveys aimed at mapping and legally recognising property records in rural areas. The outlay for the scheme has been increased to Rs 576 crore, with an extension granted till September 2026.

The IIM-A study found that loan amounts released for SVAMITVA-surveyed residential parcels increased by `22,129 annually per parcel, with no substitution from agricultural land. Additionally, registered mutations for residential parcels grew by 6.2% annually in the 42,000 surveyed villages in Madhya Pradesh. Agricultural parcel mutations fell by 4.87%, indicating a reduction in informal land conversions.