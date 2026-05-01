Centre bats for SVAMITVA to boost rural economy, property ownership

NEW DELHI: The rural property ownership scheme, SVAMITVA, has enhanced the creditworthiness of residential properties, facilitated formalisation of residential land, and improved the financial standing of gram panchayats, making a positive impact on the rural economy, according to a survey conducted by IIM, Ahmedabad.
The study found that villages included in the programme exhibited an increasing trend in registration of residential land parcels, but mutation of agricultural parcels has decreased, indicating a formalisation of residential land ownership and a reduction in informal land conversions.
Launched in April 2020, ‘Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas’ (SVAMITVA) received a allocation of `472 crore for five years to conduct drone-based aerial surveys aimed at mapping and legally recognising property records in rural areas. The outlay for the scheme has been increased to Rs 576 crore, with an extension granted till September 2026.
The IIM-A study found that loan amounts released for SVAMITVA-surveyed residential parcels increased by `22,129 annually per parcel, with no substitution from agricultural land. Additionally, registered mutations for residential parcels grew by 6.2% annually in the 42,000 surveyed villages in Madhya Pradesh. Agricultural parcel mutations fell by 4.87%, indicating a reduction in informal land conversions.
The study revealed that panchayat finances strengthened in 32 districts of Maharashtra between 2015 and 2025. It reported an increase in property tax revenue after card distribution of 4.71% (`10,284 per panchayat annually). Other local taxes rose by 7.57% .
Drone-surveyed villages that did not receive cards saw property tax revenue decline by 12.29%. An analysis of bank data from MP, Gujarat, and Maharashtra shows credit rise of 6.5%. Vivek Bhardwaj, secretary, panchayati raj, said, “SVAMITVA scheme, launched by PM Modi, aims to ensure formal ownership of property in rural areas.
Drones measure land
Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme is using drones to take pictures of villages and measure land accurately with help of a set of fixed GPS stations to create habitation property records. Traditionally, agriculture land record has been maintained but no record is available for habitation. This scheme first time provided village property record.