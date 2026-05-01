Centre notifies new citizenship Rules, makes OCI process fully online

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing changes to streamline Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services and strengthen regulatory oversight.

Under the revised rules, OCI applications will be submitted only through an online system, replacing the earlier hybrid process. Provisions have also been introduced for both physical OCI cards and electronic OCI (e-OCI) documentation to improve efficiency.

The rules clarify that minors cannot hold both Indian and foreign passports simultaneously, reinforcing existing citizenship norms.

OCI cards provide multiple-entry, lifelong visas to persons of Indian origin and their spouses, along with certain economic and educational benefits in India. However, the government reiterated that OCI status does not grant full citizenship or political rights such as voting, contesting elections or holding constitutional posts.