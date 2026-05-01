Eliminate rapists, hang garlands on their photos before victims’ terhavi: Bihar CM

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday asked district magistrates and senior police officials to “eliminate” rapists and hang garlands on their photographs before the terhavi (the 13th day after the funeral) rites of their dead victims is observed.

Holding a meeting with district and police officials at Adhiveshan Bhavan in Patna for the first time after assuming reins of the state, Choudhary issued directives to enforce aggressive policing in the state.

“Take immediate action in cases involving heinous crimes against young girls. Ensure that the criminals’ photographs are garlanded before the terahvi of the deceased girls takes place. Provide security to industrialists and ensure that you remain seated in your offices from 10 am to 2 pm,” he said.

The CM also announced a zero-tolerance policy against crime, corruption, and communalism. The CM held the meeting with district authorities against the backdrop of two sensational murders, one of a government official, and another of a nephew of a BJP leader.

Two murders in 24 hours

The CM held the meeting with district authorities against the backdrop of 2 sensational murders, one of a govt official in his chamber in the Bhagalpur district, and another of a nephew of a BJP leader in a road-rage incident in the Siwan district within a span of 24 hours.