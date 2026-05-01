Farooq Abdullah flags weak INDIA bloc push on J&K statehood, says Congress not forceful enough

He further urged the alliance to move beyond being a mere electoral pact, calling for more frequent meetings to address the "ignored" future of the nation.

"....it is very clear that we are not part of the BJP and we will never be part of it. We are part of the INDIA bloc. I hope that the alliance post-election will get together again and take up not only the national issue but the issue of Jammu and Kashmir statehood in a much stronger way," he said.

Abdullah, a three-time Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said it was "very important" to have frequent meetings of the INDIA bloc. "This alliance is not only for elections. It is for the future of this nation which at times is being ignored. I am very sad to say this."

In reply to a question on the current state of democratic condition and political environment for emerging youth leaders, he regretted that the opposition has not been able to project a leader "who could meet the challenges" posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He advised opposition leaders to have a far more robust approach to the general public, "leave air-conditioned offices" and face the "heat and dust" as a common man. "Today's politics is very different to what it was 50 years ago," he said, adding that today "we don't have Gandhi, Nehru or Indira".

Abdullah expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision on the restoration of statehood to J&K after the process of assembly elections in various states is over.