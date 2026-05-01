Goa goes green, State marks 6.72 crore square metres of land as 'eco-sensitive'

NEW DELHI: Goa has declared 6.72 crore square metres of land along the two rivers as ecologically sensitive, a step aimed at halting unregulated construction and protecting fragile ecosystems.
An official said that they have decided to stop unregulated construction along the Mandovi and Zuari rivers.
"Acting on Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane’s directive, the forest department has identified 6,729.54 hectares along these two rivers as ecologically sensitive, calling for strict protection under the Town and Country Planning Act", the officer said.
The total area identified along both riverbanks is 6,729.54 hectares, and the detailed maps were enclosed for regulatory action.
Once classified as eco-sensitive, the state administration will be barred from permitting any commercial development within these zones.
In its letter to the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, the Forest Department called for necessary action under existing laws, regulations and planning frameworks to ensure these areas are protected from unregulated development and other ecological threats.
“The map of identified ecologically vulnerable areas is enclosed herewith for perusal,” a letter stated, indicating that detailed demarcations have already been prepared for further administrative action.
The April 29 letter to the TCP Department enclosed maps of vulnerable stretches, urging regulatory safeguards. The officer said the exercise is aimed at conserving river ecosystems and preventing unregulated construction.
“Detailed maps have been enclosed for further examination and implementation,” it stated.
The development comes amid broader concerns over balancing growth and conservation in Goa, where rapid land-use changes have triggered environmental issues.
The officer said that the state's fragile environment is under strain from the twin pressures of mass tourism and extractive industries.
The influx of visitors has accelerated demand for tourist infrastructure, thereby leading to illegal land use changes often encroaching on orchards, paddy fields and riverbanks.
“At the same time, illegal mining activities have scarred forested areas and slopes, thereby undermining ecological stability,” the officer added.