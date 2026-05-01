Goa goes green, State marks 6.72 crore square metres of land as 'eco-sensitive'

NEW DELHI: Goa has declared 6.72 crore square metres of land along the two rivers as ecologically sensitive, a step aimed at halting unregulated construction and protecting fragile ecosystems.

An official said that they have decided to stop unregulated construction along the Mandovi and Zuari rivers.

"Acting on Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane’s directive, the forest department has identified 6,729.54 hectares along these two rivers as ecologically sensitive, calling for strict protection under the Town and Country Planning Act", the officer said.

The total area identified along both riverbanks is 6,729.54 hectares, and the detailed maps were enclosed for regulatory action.

Once classified as eco-sensitive, the state administration will be barred from permitting any commercial development within these zones.

In its letter to the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, the Forest Department called for necessary action under existing laws, regulations and planning frameworks to ensure these areas are protected from unregulated development and other ecological threats.