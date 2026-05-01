IMD predicts warmer nights, more heatwave days in May amid climate change concerns

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cooler days and warmer nights in most parts of the country and above-normal heatwaves in some parts, in its monthly outlook forecast for May 2026.

The IMD said above-normal heatwave days in the foothills of the Himalayas, eastern coastal states, and Gujarat and Maharashtra in May.

However, daytime temperatures will be relatively cooler than normal, as most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal pre-monsoon showers.

Further, a higher possibility of strong development of El Niño could lead to subdued monsoon conditions, impacting agriculture.

According to IMD observation, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country, except in regions of the Southern Peninsula, Northeast, and Northwest India, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.

Conversely, many parts of the country, except for certain areas in Northwest India and some regions in central and southern peninsular India, will likely experience above-normal minimum nighttime temperatures.