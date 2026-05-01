India among six countries on US priority watch list for IP protection in Special 301 report

WASHINGTON: India is among six countries, including China and Russia, on the priority watch list in a special report released by the US Trade Representative on Thursday that deals with adequacy and effectiveness of trading partners’ protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights.

The US Special 301 report 2026 lists Vietnam as the Priority Foreign Country (PFC), marking the first time in 13 years that any country is listed in that particular category.

“The PFC identification is reserved by statute for countries with the most egregious IP-related acts, policies, and practices with the greatest adverse impact on relevant US products,” the USTR said.

It said that Vietnam is not entering into good faith negotiations or making significant progress in negotiations to provide adequate and effective IP rights protection.

The six countries on the priority watch list include Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela.