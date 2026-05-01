India’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less tolling system goes live on NH-48 in Gujarat

India’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system came into practice at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat.

The state-of-the-art system enables seamless toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop, using advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launch of MLFF.

The introduction of MLFF marks a major milestone in the digitisation of India’s tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of National Highway infrastructure in line with global standards.

The system is expected to significantly reduce travel time, decongest highways, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations.

Gadkari stated that barrier-less tolling will enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens and promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

He further emphasised that the initiative reflects the Government’s continued commitment to building world-class, technology-driven National Highway infrastructure that is efficient, transparent, and commuter-friendly.