International jet fuel prices rise 5 per cent, second straight monthly increase

NEW DELHI: International prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, for foreign carriers were raised by 5 per cent on Friday, registering a second consecutive monthly increase as oil companies continue to pass on higher global energy costs in a measured manner.

There has been no revision in ATF prices for domestic airlines.

ATF prices have been increased by USD 76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33 per cent, to USD 1511.86 per kl in Delhi, home to India's busiest airport, according to state-owned oil firms.

This follows the doubling of rates on April 1. On that day, rates for domestic airlines were hiked by 25 per cent to Rs 104,927.18 per kl.