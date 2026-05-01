Land acquired for Noida airport expansion proper, says Allahabad High Court

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has upheld acquisition of land for the expansion of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, dismissing a batch of petitions that challenged the acquisition needed for the second and third phases of the project.

While affirming the legality of the acquisition, the court issued clear directions to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Uttar Pradesh government to protect residential plots, locally known as “Aabadi,” belonging to affected farmers.

The judgment was delivered by a division bench comprising justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh that heard the petitions filed by 12 farmers through their counsel Mahesh Sharma, along with submissions from representatives of the state government and YEIDA.

After examining the record, the court noted that the acquisition process had complied with all requirements under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, including the social impact assessment survey, public hearings, and obtaining the mandatory consent of 70% of landowners.