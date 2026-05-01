Madhya Pradesh CM orders probe into Bargi Dam boat tragedy; staff terminated

BHOPAL: A day after nine persons were killed in a cruise boat capsize at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the accident site and meeting bereaved families, Yadav said the inquiry committee would comprise the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Security, a State Government Secretary, and the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner.
The committee has been tasked with examining the causes of the accident, the rules governing cruise operations, and other related aspects.
“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty to prevent such incidents in future,” he said, adding that a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cruise operations would be framed by the Tourism Department.
Action has already been initiated against those found prima facie responsible. The services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra have been terminated.
Sunil Maravi, Manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club, Bargi, has been suspended for negligence. Regional Manager (Tourism) Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to headquarters, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.
Yadav announced an incentive of Rs 51,000 each for labourers and workers involved in the rescue operations, adding that members of the rescue team would be publicly honoured by the State government.
He said Syed Riyaz Hussain, who remained trapped in the water for four to five hours, was rescued safely due to the efforts of the rescue personnel.
The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to follow weather advisories issued by the Meteorological Department, noting that such warnings help prevent accidents. He also appreciated the efforts of rescue teams, local representatives, residents, and media personnel who worked during the operation.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress slammed the State government, alleging administrative lapses.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, said the incident was not a natural disaster but a result of failure on the part of the authorities. He questioned the absence of a weather monitoring system and whether adequate safety measures, including life jackets, were available and enforced.
“The government has merely constituted a committee and ordered a probe,” Singhar said after visiting the accident site.