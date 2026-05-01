Madhya Pradesh CM orders probe into Bargi Dam boat tragedy; staff terminated

BHOPAL: A day after nine persons were killed in a cruise boat capsize at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the accident site and meeting bereaved families, Yadav said the inquiry committee would comprise the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Security, a State Government Secretary, and the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner.

The committee has been tasked with examining the causes of the accident, the rules governing cruise operations, and other related aspects.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty to prevent such incidents in future,” he said, adding that a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cruise operations would be framed by the Tourism Department.

Action has already been initiated against those found prima facie responsible. The services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra have been terminated.

Sunil Maravi, Manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club, Bargi, has been suspended for negligence. Regional Manager (Tourism) Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to headquarters, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.