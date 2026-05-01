Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand digital census begins May 1 with self-enumeration and door-to-door survey

First fully digital census to kick off today

The process of census in Jharkhand, under India’s first fully digital census initiative will begin from May 1. According to officials, the first phase will include self-enumeration from May 1 to 15, followed by door-to-door surveys from May16 to June 14. The first phase will cover house listing and housing census, while the second phase, will be conducted in February 2027, they said. Around 75,000 personnel, mostly school teachers, have been deployed for the exercise, and each enumerator will survey up to 200 households. Officials assured that all data will remain secure and appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with the census process.

Elite residential school for police, Army families

The state will soon have an elite residential school for the children of the Indian Army and State Police personnel. The proposed school will offer education from Class 1 to Class 12, with special priority in admissions for children of martyred police personnel as well as those serving in the Army and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF). According to Chief Minister, providing quality education to these families is a key priority for the state. The proposed school, named as Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Residential School Complex, is likely to be built at the Jaguar Campus on the Ring Road in Ranchi. Officials informed that the Detailed Project Report has already been prepared.