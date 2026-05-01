Union government pushes single-window system to boost live events sector

NEW DELHI: The union government has introduced a single-window clearance system for live event permissions to ensure faster, transparent approvals and boost the sector as a key driver of economic growth.

“It was informed that a single-window clearance system for live event permissions has been developed on the India Cine Hub (ICH) portal. The adoption of the ICH portal by States will help digitize the live event permissions process, and ensure timely, transparent, and efficient approvals,” officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said after a review meeting held on Thursday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) had set up the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) in July last year to promote the sector. India’s organised live events industry, valued at Rs 145 billion in 2025, is projected to reach Rs 196 billion by 2028.

The meeting was chaired by MI&B secretary Chanchal Kumar and attended by representatives from nine central ministries, six states and 12 industry members.

“LEDC aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for live events by 2030 and generate 15-20 additional million jobs in this sector. The sector is projected to grow at 10 percent to Rs 196 billion by 2028,” Kumar said said.

“On behalf of the Government, both Centre and State, I assure that all necessary facilitation will be extended to make the processes for organising live events robust and transparent.” He further added, “There is complete alignment in the intent of all members of LEDC, the focus should now be on effective implementation," he added.