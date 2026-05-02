'AI surveillance, biometrics': Tech-driven overhaul of Punjab jails on cards

CHANDIGARH: To bolster the security of the jails across the State, the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, passed by the state assembly, provides for the creation of a dedicated Research, Analysis and Intelligence (RAI) wing to strengthen internal prison security within jails.

It also enables staff rotation in sensitive postings and stricter measures to curb the entry of contraband. Also, technology integration forms a core component of the reform, with provisions for AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, biometric identification, RFID tracking, video conferencing for court production and anti-drone systems.

The Bill will replace the outdated Prisons Act, 1894, which was primarily limited to custody and discipline and did not adequately address modern-day challenges.

Clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been laid down for admission, transfer, search and release of inmates, along with enhanced escort and anti-escape protocols.

Punjab Minister for Jails, NRI Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Ravjot Singh, said that the new Bill focuses on transforming prisons from mere places of confinement into centres of reform, rehabilitation, and social reintegration.

It introduces several provisions to safeguard inmates’ human rights, enhance transparency, accountability, and strengthen security mechanisms.

Highlighting the use of technology in prisons, Singh said, "The Bill ensures extensive use of modern technology in prisons, including e-prison systems, digital record management, biometric identification, video conferencing, AI-based CCTV surveillance, RFID tracking and anti-drone systems, which will significantly improve transparency and efficiency in prison administration."

Detailing security upgrades, he said, "High security zones will be created for high-risk inmates to prevent negative influence on other prisoners, and a dedicated Research, Analysis and Intelligence (RAI) wing will be established to strengthen internal prison security."

"The Bill also provides for scientific classification of inmates based on age, gender, criminal background, health and behaviour, with special arrangements for women, transgender persons, elderly and sick inmates, including separate accommodation, deployment of female staff and adequate facilities for pregnant women and children,” he added.

Pointing to healthcare and skill development provisions, Singh shared, "The Bill ensures medical facilities in every prison, regular health check-ups, screening for diseases such as TB, HIV and substance abuse-related conditions, along with de-addiction centres and a strong emphasis on mental health care. Education and skill development have been given high priority, with access to education, library facilities and vocational training for inmates to help them reintegrate into society, while prison industries will generate employment opportunities and provide wages based on skills," he said.

"Strict penalties have been incorporated for offences within prisons, and attempts to escape, threatening officials or smuggling prohibited items will be treated as serious offences and dealt with firmly. The Bill proposes the establishment of open and semi-open prisons to facilitate the gradual reintegration of eligible inmates into society, along with post-release rehabilitation and aftercare services."

Summing up the reform, Singh said, "The Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026 represents a comprehensive reform initiative that balances security, technology and human rights, marking a strong step towards transforming prisons into modern correctional institutions.”

The Bill ensures access to adequate medical treatment, mental health services and legal support, in line with constitutional safeguards and human rights standards.

The prisons will also be integrated with national platforms such as e-Prisons and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).