Andaman and Nicobar administration sets Guinness World Record by unfurling national flag underwater

NEW DELHI: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest Indian flag, underwater.

The feat was achieved at Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, which is a premier tourist destination in the union territory (UT) in the Bay of Bengal. The tricolour displayed underwater measured 60 metres in length and 40 metres in width.

According to the officials, around 200 divers, including expert swimmers from various government agencies such as the forest department, marine police divers, and private individuals, participated in the successful attempt for the record, which was pulled off at around 10 am.

Lieutenant Government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral (retired) Devendra Kumar Joshi was also part of the diving team.

The UT administration attempted Guinness World Records to promote the islands as a premier global diving destination, said director (tourism) Vinayak Chamadia.