Andaman and Nicobar administration sets Guinness World Record by unfurling national flag underwater

NEW DELHI: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest Indian flag, underwater.
The feat was achieved at Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, which is a premier tourist destination in the union territory (UT) in the Bay of Bengal. The tricolour displayed underwater measured 60 metres in length and 40 metres in width.
According to the officials, around 200 divers, including expert swimmers from various government agencies such as the forest department, marine police divers, and private individuals, participated in the successful attempt for the record, which was pulled off at around 10 am.
Lieutenant Government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral (retired) Devendra Kumar Joshi was also part of the diving team.
The UT administration attempted Guinness World Records to promote the islands as a premier global diving destination, said director (tourism) Vinayak Chamadia.
Besides promotion of the Islands as a leading global hub for scuba diving and marine tourism, the other objectives of the initiatives are to highlight the region’s unique underwater ecosystem and conservation efforts, encourage sustainable and responsible tourism practices and attract international divers, adventure enthusiasts, and tourists.
As part of this effort, the administration will make another attempt to set one more Guinness World Records (GWR) on Sunday by creating 'tallest human stack underwater' near the Light House, Swaraj Dweep jetty with a minimum height of 10 metres.
These events aim to showcase the region’s unparalleled marine biodiversity, crystal-clear waters, and immense potential for adventure tourism, particularly scuba diving.
“L-G’s involvement underscores the administration’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and positioning the islands prominently on the global tourism map. The events will bring together trained divers, support teams, and technical experts to ensure adherence to international safety standards and Guinness World Records guidelines. The initiative is also expected to generate significant national and international attention, further enhancing the visibility of the islands as a world-class diving and eco-tourism destination,” officials said.