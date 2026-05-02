Army launches sovereign swarm capability push, seeks partner

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is looking to build its own sovereign swarm warfare capability and has begun the search for a joint development partner to design and develop an indigenous swarm algorithm that could eventually provide it with a unified command, control and autonomy framework for multi drone operations.

Sources told the TNIE that the Army has invited bids for the project through a formal Request for Proposal, or RFP, and will hold a pre-bid meeting in the second week of May.

“This is far bigger than simply acquiring another swarm capability,” a source said. “What the Army is trying to do is build a common architecture of its own, so swarm operations are no longer tied to individual vendors or proprietary systems.”

The project comes at a time when contemporary conflicts have sharply underscored the operational value of networked drone swarms across surveillance, logistics, payload delivery and adaptive combat roles.

The project is structured in two phases over six months, beginning with an initial two-month stage focused on developing an indigenous ground control station and software-only integration framework capable of commanding existing drones without requiring changes to their hardware or firmware.

“The focus is on creating a secure common control layer over existing drone assets, with fully offline capability built in from the outset,” the source explained. “That is a deliberate requirement because this system is being designed for contested environments, where dependence on cloud architecture or external autonomy engines could become serious operational vulnerabilities.”

This phase will culminate in a live field demonstration where multiple drones, operating under a unified command structure, simultaneously carry out persistent surveillance and coordinated payload delivery missions.