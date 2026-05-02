Chhattisgarh CM urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for national prosperity

RAIPUR: Addressing a gathering of Hajj pilgrims in Raipur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the spirit of national unity and well-being.

The event organised by the Chhattisgarh State Hajj Committee served as a formal send-off for the state's pilgrims. A record 815 pilgrims from 29 districts embarked on the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage, since Chhattisgarh state's formation.

The largest-ever contingent includes 417 men and 398 women, reflecting a significant turnout for the holy journey.

CM Sai urged the pilgrims to remember their roots while on their sacred journey. "Pray for the progress and prosperity of Chhattisgarh and our nation," he urged the pilgrims.

He also stated that witnessing this departure is a great fortune.