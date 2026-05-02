Chhattisgarh CM urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for national prosperity

RAIPUR: Addressing a gathering of Hajj pilgrims in Raipur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the spirit of national unity and well-being.
The event organised by the Chhattisgarh State Hajj Committee served as a formal send-off for the state's pilgrims. A record 815 pilgrims from 29 districts embarked on the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage, since Chhattisgarh state's formation.
The largest-ever contingent includes 417 men and 398 women, reflecting a significant turnout for the holy journey.
CM Sai urged the pilgrims to remember their roots while on their sacred journey. "Pray for the progress and prosperity of Chhattisgarh and our nation," he urged the pilgrims.
He also stated that witnessing this departure is a great fortune.
He shared a personal connection to the tradition, mentioning that he has welcomed Hajj pilgrims since his tenure as a Member of Parliament.
The Chief Minister personally distributed essential Hajj kits to the travellers. Special guest Brijmohan Agarwal, Lok Sabha member from Raipur, congratulated the pilgrims, stating that the journey is a divine calling.
"Every Muslim dreams of this pilgrimage, and those going are truly fortunate. We ask that you pray for peace and harmony in our land," he said.
Mirza Ejaz Baig, Chairman of the State Hajj Committee, said that this year every individual who applied for the pilgrimage from the state was selected, and training sessions were organised at their respective districts.
The pilgrims were also guided to adhere to the laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia during their stay.