Chhattisgarh government's public outreach push to deliver services at doorsteps

RAIPUR: Amid the intense summer of May, a movement to make governance more responsive begun across the villages and cities of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The Sushasan Tihar 2026 campaign, designed by the Chhattisgarh government to take the administration to the citizens’ doorsteps, commenced on May 1 and will continue till June 10.

According to the government, the aim of the initiative is to ensure that citizens’ grievances are resolved on the spot, for which the administrative machinery, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai down to district collectors, will be actively present on the ground.

Through home visits and special grievance redress camps, the administration will process applications on-site, prepare files immediately, and deliver solutions without delay. Collectors were earlier directed to prioritise the disposal of pending cases by April 30, so that the new initiative could start on a clean slate.

The campaign specifically targets revenue matters, such as mutation, partition, and demarcation, pending MGNREGA wage payments, issuance of income, caste, and domicile certificates, as well as issues pertaining to essential services, like electricity, transformers, and drinking water among others.