‘Cleric’ accused of molestation shot during encounter in UP's Moradabad

LUCKNOW: A 45-year-old ‘cleric’, accused of molesting a burqa-clad woman in a deserted lane in Moradabad, was shot in the leg during an encounter with Moradabad police. Turning out to be a ladies’ tailor, the cleric sustained a bullet injury in his left leg.

As per police sources, the encounter took place near Jama Masjid around 11 pm on Thursday. The police authorities said that on being surrounded by the cops, the accused opened fire. In retaliatory firing, a bullet hit his left leg and he is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Two days ago, Naushad allegedly followed the woman in a deserted lane and molested her. When she screamed, the accused fled. As the victim reported the matter to the local police, on Thursday, Naushad was identified through the scanning of CCTV footage of the lane. Five police teams were deployed to trace him.

According to SP City Ran Vijay Singh, Naushad is unmarried. Investigation has revealed that he had allegedly behaved indecently with several women in the past as well.