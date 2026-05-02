Conman who duped ex-Bihar DGP threatens DM as ‘ED director’, held

PATNA: A conman was arrested in Patna on Friday after he called the Bhojpur district magistrate (DM) by posing as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The fraudster, Abhishek Agarwal, had hit headlines in 2022 for trying to influence the then Bihar DGP SK Singhal by impersonating the Patna High Court Chief Justice. He had been sent to jail in connection with the case and was out on bail last year.

After Abhishek Agarwal called DM Tanai Sultania on April 27, the officer got suspicious and alerted the confidential branch of his office. An FIR was registered on April 28 in Ara, the Bhojpur district headquarters. A special team was constituted to investigate the incident.

When the police conducted a technical investigation, the caller’s mobile tower location was traced to Nageshwar Colony in Patna. The Bhojpur police, with the cooperation of the STF, conducted a raid and nabbed Agarwal.