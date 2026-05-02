Four labourers killed, several feared trapped in slurry collapse at Jharkhand's Dhanbad

RANCHI: At least four labourers were killed after being trapped in slurry (wet coal waste) at the Munidih Washery operated by BCCL in Dhanbad on Saturday, with several others feared trapped.

The deceased were identified as Prem Bauri, Manik Bauri, Deepak Bauri and Narayan Yadav. All of them were unorganised labourers.

According to Munidih Outpost In-charge Manita Kumari, "Four bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are being carried out to extract other laborers, who are feared trapped under the slurry, with the help of local administration, the NDRF and BCCL."

The incident occurred when a heap of slurry suddenly collapsed while labourers were engaged in loading work, burying several of them under the debris. Some workers managed to escape.

“We were engaged in loading work from the mound of slurry. While the loading was in progress, the mound suddenly collapsed and fell directly over the laborers who were working there. Four labourers got buried into it, while several other feared to be trapped inside,” said labourer Jitendra Kumar.

Rescue teams are continuing operations amid fears that more labourers may still be buried.