Guwahati Diary | Field day for NCC cadets at Umiam Lake

Field day for NCC cadets at Umiam Lake
Army and Air Wing NCC cadets from Assam have come together at the first-of-its-kind ten-day ‘Aqua Adventure Regatta’ where they are given structured training in water-based adventure activities at the Umiam Lake in Meghalaya. For many cadets, this is their first exposure to boating and water sports. The NCC Guwahati Group launched the April 24-May 3 camp for 100 NCC cadets under the aegis of NCC North Eastern Region Directorate. “The regatta has been conceptualised to instill courage, discipline, teamwork and water confidence among the cadets, while also nurturing young talent for future adventure,” a defence ministry statement said.
Bar licence suspended after road mishap
Authorities suspended the licence of a Guwahati bar-cum-restaurant, D Tipsy Gaon (EXORO), after a road mishap claimed the lives of three young women—two professionals and an engineering student. Probe revealed that victims, accompanied by a man who survived in the accident, had visited the bar on the night of April 26, consumed liquor and left the place at 3 am. The bar’s licence allows it to serve liquor on the premises till 12.30 am. Kamrup (Metro) district authorities ordered a probe which will be conducted by the district superintendent of excise. Shamim Ahmed, the lone survivor, allegedly went underground after the accident but police arrested him.
Students get lessons on wildlife conservation
Sixty students from two high schools located close to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district took part in a day-long wildlife conservation awareness workshop-cum-interaction on the ecological importance of rhinos and the role common people can play in the conservation of the animal and its habitats. The Rhino Research Conservation Division of biodiversity organisation Aaranyak and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authority organised the workshop with support from Zoo Berlin. “Various sessions conducted, were designed to inculcate a sense of belonging to nature that sustains the animal kingdom,” Aaranyak said.
Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com