Guwahati Diary | Field day for NCC cadets at Umiam Lake

Field day for NCC cadets at Umiam Lake

Army and Air Wing NCC cadets from Assam have come together at the first-of-its-kind ten-day ‘Aqua Adventure Regatta’ where they are given structured training in water-based adventure activities at the Umiam Lake in Meghalaya. For many cadets, this is their first exposure to boating and water sports. The NCC Guwahati Group launched the April 24-May 3 camp for 100 NCC cadets under the aegis of NCC North Eastern Region Directorate. “The regatta has been conceptualised to instill courage, discipline, teamwork and water confidence among the cadets, while also nurturing young talent for future adventure,” a defence ministry statement said.

Bar licence suspended after road mishap

Authorities suspended the licence of a Guwahati bar-cum-restaurant, D Tipsy Gaon (EXORO), after a road mishap claimed the lives of three young women—two professionals and an engineering student. Probe revealed that victims, accompanied by a man who survived in the accident, had visited the bar on the night of April 26, consumed liquor and left the place at 3 am. The bar’s licence allows it to serve liquor on the premises till 12.30 am. Kamrup (Metro) district authorities ordered a probe which will be conducted by the district superintendent of excise. Shamim Ahmed, the lone survivor, allegedly went underground after the accident but police arrested him.