Haryana government approves final leg of Rs 15K crore NCR rapid transit corridor

CHANDIGARH: If all goes as planned, travel time from Gurugram to Noida could drop to 40 minutes, and to Faridabad to just 20 minutes, as Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's government has approved the final alignment and design of the Rs 15,000-crore Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida Namo Bharat regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor.

The project is expected to significantly cut commute times across the National Capital Region (NCR). Sources privy to the matter say that the chief minister has directed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation to immediately finalise a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard. The 64-km corridor is targeted for completion by 2031, with construction likely to begin by December this year.

The corridor will span approximately 64 km, of which 52 km lies in Haryana. It will connect IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram to Surajpur in Greater Noida, providing a fast, direct link between major business and residential hubs. The line will feature 18 stations—including Sector-29, Millennium City Centre, Sector-52, Wazirabad and Sector-57 in Gurugram—and will function as a hybrid RRTS-cum-metro system.

Trains on this corridor will run at speeds of up to 180 km/h, with a frequency of every five to seven minutes, offering a high-speed commuting option. Designed as a blend of regional rapid transit and metro services, the system will enable fast long-distance travel while also serving local stops efficiently, optimising both cost and land use. It will also integrate with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow and Violet lines, allowing seamless interchanges.