Indian Navy chief begins Myanmar visit, focus on maritime security and strategic ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi began a three-day official visit to Myanmar on Saturday, with the visit expected to review bilateral naval engagement and expand defence cooperation as India seeks to sustain strategic influence in the Bay of Bengal and eastern Indian Ocean.

According to an official government statement, the visit will provide an opportunity to “review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to hold talks with Myanmar’s top military leadership, including General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Defence Minister General U Htun Aung and Myanmar Navy chief Admiral Htein Win, along with other senior officials.

The statement said the engagements will cover “a wide range of defence cooperation matters, with particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement and training.”

As part of the visit, the Navy chief will also travel to Myanmar Navy’s Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet, besides laying a wreath at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes’ War Memorial.