Indian Navy chief begins Myanmar visit, focus on maritime security and strategic ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi began a three-day official visit to Myanmar on Saturday, with the visit expected to review bilateral naval engagement and expand defence cooperation as India seeks to sustain strategic influence in the Bay of Bengal and eastern Indian Ocean.
According to an official government statement, the visit will provide an opportunity to “review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”
During the visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to hold talks with Myanmar’s top military leadership, including General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Defence Minister General U Htun Aung and Myanmar Navy chief Admiral Htein Win, along with other senior officials.
The statement said the engagements will cover “a wide range of defence cooperation matters, with particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement and training.”
As part of the visit, the Navy chief will also travel to Myanmar Navy’s Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet, besides laying a wreath at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes’ War Memorial.
Myanmar occupies a strategically sensitive space in India’s regional security calculus. Sitting at the intersection of South and Southeast Asia and along the Bay of Bengal littoral, Myanmar is critical to India’s Act East policy, maritime outreach and connectivity ambitions, including projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport corridor.
For India, sustained naval and defence engagement with Myanmar is therefore tied not just to bilateral ties, but also to maritime domain awareness, eastern seaboard security and preserving strategic space in a region of growing geopolitical contestation.
India and Myanmar maintain regular naval cooperation through Defence Cooperation Meetings, Staff Talks, training exchanges and operational engagements including the India-Myanmar Naval Exercise, Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol, hydrographic surveys and port visits.
The government statement added that the visit “reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment for Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region.”